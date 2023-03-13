Patient access to a federally approved abortion pill could be on the line this week at a U.S. District Court hearing in Texas.

Oregon’s senior U.S. senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, said during a news conference in southeast Portland on Sunday that Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a conservative who’s presiding over a case by an anti-abortion group against the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill, has scheduled a Wednesday hearing in Amarillo, Texas. The hearing has been expected for weeks, though no one knew when it would take place. Abortion rights activists fear the judge, appointed in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump and well known for his anti-abortion views, could order an injunction against the abortion pill.

