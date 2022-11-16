Wyden: Inflation, abortion turned into election winners for Democrats; GOP takes House

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said 40-year highs with inflation turned out being a positive for Democrats in the midterm elections even with President Joe Biden's low approval ratings and more than two-thirds of voters seeing the country headed in the wrong direction.
High inflation was a top priority for voters and was expected to be a disadvantage for Democrats in control of Congress and Biden.
Wyden, a leading Senate Democrat and Oregon’s most powerful lawmakers, countered the mixed-results from the midterms showed voters responding to Democrats on economic issues as well as abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
“Democrats are responding in concrete ways to areas that are vitally important to us, like saving on medical bills, like saving on energy costs,” said Wyden, referring to the Biden-backed Inflation Reduction Act.
The measure offers tax credits and incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles and renewable energy investments. It also puts new price and copay caps on Medicare prescription drug prices. It does not apply to private insurance.
The Oregon Democrat, who was first elected in 1996, chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee.
Conversely, Widen argued the GOP didn’t offer voters concrete solutions related to inflation other can calls for cuts in spending — including potential changes for entitlement programs such as Social Security.
“I think they looked at the Republican agenda and they said that cupboard is bare,” Wyden said of midterm voters.
Wyden spoke with reporters Tuesday, Nov. 15, about the election results are projected to give Republicans control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the unseating of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California.
That's a bright spot for the GOP despite more limited Democratic losses.
In Oregon, Republicans picked up a seat with Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s win over progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the State’s Fifth Congressional District.
“Oregonians wanted common-sense solutions to their everyday problems. Families needed a Congresswoman to tackle inflation, keep us safe, and focus on what’s best for Oregon families,” Chavez-DeRemer said in a statement.
But Democrats held onto the Senate with Wyden winning a sixth, six-year term with a comfortable win over Republican Jo Rae Perkins. Wyden raised $13.8 million for his reelection bid compared to $92,400 for Perkins, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
Democrats also won some high-profile battleground races including Andrea Salinas win over Mike Erickson in Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District and Tina Kotek’s narrow victory over Christine Drazan in the Oregon governor’s race.
Wyden also credited Democrats campaign ad blitzes focused on support for abortion rights as helping turning out younger voters.
He said the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which undid Roe and allows for state restrictions in abortions, was “seismic.”
Democrats credit pro-abortion rights turnout as helping it in battlegrounds races in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada. Still, Republicans did well in the Florida and Texas governor’s races and is wrestling control of the House from Pelosi-led Democrats.
Oregon ranks as the U.S. state most supportive of abortion rights, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. The state has created a $15 million to help women travel to the state to terminate pregnancies as well as to give money to abortion clinics to help with staffing and equipment.
Wyden said his next economic and inflationary priorities will be related to reducing health insurance copays and deductibles, expanding access to mental health services and finding ways to deal with high housing prices and short supplies for affordable, workforce and even middle class homes and apartments.
“I’m a supply sider on housing. We very much need to expand the housing supply,” said Widen, who wants to expand federal incentives for new housing. “I also want to create a new middle income tax credit.”
The year-over-year inflation is up 7.7%, according to the October Consumer Price Index. That includes grocery prices up 12.4%, energy up 17.6% and housing up 6.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Trump factor
Former President Donald Trump, who announced his third run for the White House Tuesday, has different assessment than Wyden. A third Trump run will color not only the GOP 2024 presidential primary but also the next session of Congress.
“For millions of Americans, the past two years under Joe Biden have been a time of pain, hardship, anxiety and despair,” Trump said announcing his 2024 run to chagrin of some neoconservative Republicans. “As we speak, inflation is the highest in over 50 years, gas prices have reached the highest levels in history, and expect them to go much higher now that the strategic national reserves, which I filled up, have been virtually drained in order to keep gasoline prices lower just prior to the election. Joe Biden has intentionally surrendered our energy independence.”
Public opinion polls show a 42% approval rating for Biden and 67% believe the country is going in the wrong direction, according to Real Clear Politics.
Trump and his GOP foes are also battling over whose to blame for the a large red wave not materializing in the midterms.