Ron Wyden

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., speaks in June 2021 during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the IRS budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Tom Williams/Pool via AP

If you don’t have a free press, you don’t have a democracy. Individual freedom and press freedom go hand in hand.

If you want to see what happens when governments undermine and then eliminate the free press, look at Russia. Look at Saudi Arabia. Look at Iran. Information becomes a tool of power, abuse, and manipulation in the hands of the government rather than a tool of education, expression and enlightenment in the hands of the people.


