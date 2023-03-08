Voting Legislation

Oregon has conducted all elections by mail since 2000.

 Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s senior senator and congressman are renewing their efforts to expand the mail voting system Oregon pioneered more than two decades ago to the rest of the nation.

Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, both Democrats, will introduce the Vote at Home Act on Wednesday. It would automatically register citizens to vote when they obtain or renew driver’s licenses, allow everyone to vote by mail and provide pre-paid envelopes to return ballots.

