Marine Barracks Memorial Park

This small, fenced park just over Old Fort Road’s summit is Klamath Falls Marine Barracks Memorial Park.

 Lee Juillerat/Herald & News file photo

In honor of Marines who served in World War II, the local Marine Corps League is holding a rededication of a historic barracks in Klamath Falls this weekend.

Located northeast of town at the summit of Old Fort Road, the Marine Corps recuperative barracks housed soldiers recovering from malaria and filariasis.

