Plenty of sports include both man and animal. Horse racing features horse and jockey. A bullfight requires both a matador and bull.
But few, if any other competition, features four different types of animals in the ring at the same time: Stock dog trials are that sport. A human competitor on horseback teams up with a herding dog try to coax cows through a variety of obstacles to score points.
Klamath Falls had its latest exhibition of the contest on Thursday at the Klamath Bull Sale where a few hundred spectators turned up to watch locals and out-of-towners alike show off the skills of dog and rider.
“It's hard. You have three cow brains, a horse brain that you're riding, your brain and a dog's brain and it's chaotic at times,” said Brian Jacobs, who won the open and nursery divisions at the Klamath County Event Center.
Jacobs, who came up from Hollister, Calif., and showed six different dogs at the trial, said he’s been competing in Klamath Falls trials since 2002. He said he travels the country showing and selling dogs that he's raised while also training dogs for clients.
Most stock dogs are border collies, Jacobs said. If he’s raised a dog from a puppy, he’ll usually start training them when they’re about eight months old.
“If I get a client dog in training, I like to wait til they're at least a year (old),” Jacobs said. “And then between a year and 16, 17 months-old on that dog is their most influential time. So that's when we really want to train them. If you do a good job after that it's all easy for the rest of their life.”
When breeding dogs, Jacobs said he evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of male and female dogs to try to breed the next generation that has the best of both.
“If a male has a lot of head bite and a female has mostly heel bite, you try and produce a dog that will do both,” Jacobs said. “The ultimate goal is to produce a good dog that a rancher can use on the ranch to raise his beef to bring to market to make his living. That’s the ultimate goal and these trials are just fun things for us to do to show off our breeding programs. That’s what I do.”
Like many rodeo-related sports, stock dog trials were born from actual ranch work, where a border collie often helps move sheep and cattle.
“If they have a ranch and they don't have working border collies,” Jacobs said. “Their work and their life could be a lot easier if they learn how to work a dog. You know a lot of people are afraid of using dogs on the ranch because they haven't had a good one, but it’ll make your life way easier.”
Jaime Gonzalez got introduced to stock dogs while he was doing ranch work. He and his dog, Gus, competed in the open event on Thursday. Gonzalez said he moved here from Mexico and has lived and worked around Klamath County for the past 20 years.
“Twelve years ago I was working in Fort Klamath on a big ranch where they have like 6,000 yearlings and we do everything on horseback,” Gonzalez said. “I watch more people doing it with the dogs and I go, ‘There’s something there. I want to do it.’ And I started learning.”
Aside from the trials, Gonzalez said he most enjoys doing the “real work, outside” with the dogs on the ranch. He raised Gus, who is five. He also owns Gus’s father and Gonzalez said good friends of his had owned Gus’s more distant ancestors. Training the dogs can get complex, Gonzalez said, but having herding in their DNA certainly helps.
“You just gotta tell them when they’re wrong and reward them when they’re right. You just practice. They love to work,” Gonzalez said. “They’re working dogs, they’re bred for that, way back, couple hundred years or more. It’s already in the dogs, you just got to help them a little bit.”
The dogs start to learn where to go based on the body position of the rider.
“They start to listen to you by balance,” Gonzalez said. "They read your body. If you walk this way, he walks the other way. He's always balanced with you.”
From there, Gonzalez said directional commands or simply telling the dog to lie down can be done via voice or whistle — something which spectators on Thursday could hear plenty of.
There are a variety of dog trials out there, he added, some are outside and all of them have different obstacles that competitors have to navigate the cows through.
“The best thing to do is look at your cattle,” Jacobs said. “They will tell you what's going on. If your cattle are in distress, you're doing something wrong.”
The key to stock dog trials is to watch the cattle and try to make them think that the direction they’re going is “their idea,” Jacobs said. He added that Ambrose McAuliffe, who was passionate about rodeo and built the arena in Fort Klamath before his death in 2014, was his mentor growing up.
“His biggest thing was, ‘Make it the cow’s idea,’” Jacobs said. “Try and make the cow think he's going where you want him to go.”