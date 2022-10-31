Women from throughout the Klamath Basin have marked Nov. 16 on their calendars for for the inaugural “Be Heard: Women’s Leadership Conference” in Klamath Falls.
Presented by the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and partnered with Scanlan Financial Group, this is the first in what chamber executive director Heather Harter hopes to become an annual event.
“I want this conference to be an experience that businesswomen walk away from with more connections and resources to support their endeavors,” Harter said. “It’s an event I’ve wanted to do for years.”
Lise Vesterlund has been announced as the keynote speaker for the conference.
As an Economics Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, the Director of the Pittsburgh Experimental Economics Laboratory and of the Behavioral Economic Design Initiative, Vesterlund has successfully established herself among the elite leadership in the world of economics.
She is also a Research Associate with the National Bureau of Economic Research as well as the co-author of a book titled, “The No Club: Putting a stop to Women’s Dead-End Work.”
Vesterlund has said she believes the business world is one which has yet to fully grasp the concept and practice of gender and ethnic equality.
Despite ongoing efforts by women nationwide, Verserlund said in an interview with The Guardian that she has yet to find a industry which equally values the professional skills the women they employ have to offer.
A press release issued by the Chamber said the leadership event is intended to bring professional women together within the Klamath community to inspire and empower them with professional development and help build a network of fellow professional women.
The conference will include speakers and work sessions with four successful business women, all of whom continue to take the steps and make the efforts to raise the status of women to an equal standard in the workplace.
Vesterlund’s keynote presentation will explain the problematic issues of “office housework” and “non-promotable work” which are terms referring to assignments that hold little value for an individual in a profession, such as writing up meeting minutes, filing paperwork, training new staff and orchestrating company holiday parties.
Tending to these time-consuming, unrecognized tasks, is what keeps a company operating. Vesterlund’s studies found that women are far more likely to be assigned or to have volunteered for these tasks. As this work often goes unrecognized while consuming an disproportionate amount of their time, the promotability of a woman in the workplace is severely impacted.
“We think this is a central part of why women are not advancing at similar rates to men,” Vesterlund said. “There is not an industry, occupation or rank that we have looked at where we didn’t see this being a problem.”
Klamath Falls-born Jennifer Silva will also lead a discussion at the conference, titled, “Room at the Table.” Silva’s session will address the difficulties facing women in society today.
A teenage mother who grew up in a blue-collar family, Silva has put in the hours and the energy to establish a sustainable and successful life for herself and her family. She now serves as the Director of Human Resources for the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw.
Silva says women are “arguably among the most competitive creatures on the planet,” which she deems both a “gift and a curse.”
The work session will offer the means to channeling this intense drive into effective collaboration.
“Not only is there plenty of room for us at the table, but we can also help make space for others as we work toward our own goals.”
Also featured at the conference will be tech-leader and Head of Marketing for Included.ai, Madeline Enos, and mother, grandmother and founder of a personal development company, Mary Hambleton.
With 10 years in the tech industry, and as a leader in an up-and-coming, business-based artificial intelligence program, Enos will speak on the value of establishing or improving your personal brand.
Enos says everyone has a brand, be it online or interpersonal. Her session will teach women how to “conduct a brand audit” for themselves.
Hambleton, a mother of five and grandmother of eight, understands the value of work-life balance. After graduating from Henley High School, her career blossomed with the founding of her company Soul Canyon Training and Development.
“We are all about developing individuals within their careers,” Hambleton said, “helping teams reach higher levels of performance, bringing forth strong leaders as they personally discover their skills and uncover their passion.”
Jennifer Scanlan of Scanlan Financial Group said she takes pride in partnering with the Chamber on this project.
“We’re excited to bring women leaders together to learn from and inspire each other and this conference helps us achieve that mission,” Scanlan said.
Registration and ticket sales are currently open, with entry costing $65 per person. To register and purchase tickets, visit Klamath.org/events or call (541) 884-5193.