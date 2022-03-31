Police on both sides of the California and Oregon border are looking for two men who allegedly impersonated police officers and shot at a woman’s car after pulling her over Saturday, March 26.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call at 1:25 a.m. east of Grenada.
“The victim reported she was pulled over by a white vehicle with red and blue emergency lights. When she pulled over two males exited the suspect vehicle and approached the victim vehicle. One of the males approached the driver side with a handgun drawn,” according to the sheriff's office. “The man with the handgun tried to forcibly remove the victim from the car. When the victim sped away in the car the man with the handgun shot the vehicle twice.”
The woman was unharmed and notified police. One of the suspects was wearing a hat, mask, gloves and jacket with a star that resembled the sheriff’s office insignia.
The suspect also had a tattoo under his right eye, according to police. The incident occurred on County Road A-12.
SCSO said motorists can call 911 if they are pulled over by a police vehicle and are concerned about their safety. They should also pull over in well-light and more public areas if possible and look for official vehicles, uniforms and identification, police said.
The sheriff’s office said there have been no other reports of alleged impostors reported regionally. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region are on watch for additional incidents.