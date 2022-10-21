Map
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife

Biologists with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife believe it’s unlikely that OR103, a lone wolf that has killed three cattle in the Doak Mountain area near Klamath Falls in recent months, was seriously injured by a trap-related incident earlier this year.

Arran Robertson, communications manager for Oregon Wild, an environmental organization, has questioned the use of traps with wolves. In an email, Robertson said OR103 “was substantially injured in a coyote leghold trap and that’s when he was fitted with a radio collar.”

