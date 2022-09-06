Nurses 1

The campus of the Unity Center for Behavioral Health, Portland’s psychiatric hospital.

 April Ehrlich/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do.

At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back. He puts on a mask and safety goggles, grabs a stethoscope and then takes a minute to clear his head before his shift starts.

