Oregon State Capitol building

The Oregon State Capitol building is pictured on May 18, 2021.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision to resign her office in light of a mounting consulting scandal rocked Oregon’s political realm. It also raised an immediate question: Who should fill Fagan’s shoes?

The question is weightier than mere Salem gossip. The secretary of state is Oregon’s top elections official, among other duties. Whomever Gov. Tina Kotek taps to fill out the rest of Fagan’s term will oversee a 2024 presidential election that could prove a major test to the nation’s political system.

