Ed Bair was channeling the Kenny Rogers classic “The Gambler” when, several hundred feet from the summit of 22,838-foot Aconcagua, he decided to turn back.
As Rogers instructs, “You got to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em. Know when to walk away, and know when to run.”
Bair didn’t run, but after making it more than 22,000 feet up Aconcagua, he decided to walk away.
“I don’t want to do something stupid,” he said of deciding to fold ‘em. “I was slower than those other guys. I was concerned on the time it would take to get to the top and go back down. I didn’t want to put myself and others at risk. A wise man knows when to quit.”
Bair wisely didn’t reach the summit, but he reached an elevation that few people have attained. And, because he’s 72 years old, he’s even more of a rarity. As he says, “I don’t run into a lot of climbers my age.”
He stays in shape working on his multi-generation farm in the Spring Lake area outside Klamath Falls, which was homesteaded in 1908 by his grandfather, Edward Bair, who emigrated from Australia. For years the family — his grandparents, Edward and Irma, and parents Joe and Mary Ellen — had a dairy cow operation and raised potatoes. Bair and his brothers, Tony and Paul, now primarily raise alfalfa and some grain. Bair’s brother, John, formerly oversaw the dairy.
“I can’t really get away from that,” Bair said of the farm.
Mountain climbing wasn’t on Bair’s to-do list for many years. He was in his mid-40s when he decided to quit smoking and began exercising to get in shape. His first climb was nearby Miller Hill, a relatively easy hike that tops out at 4,491-feet. From there he looked at snow-covered Mount Shasta, and decided to give it a try.
“When I got on top, I knew I can beat the demon,” he recalls of his first successful climb to Shasta’s 14,180-foot summit.
Bair estimates he’s summited Shasta 15 to 20 times. His last climb was with Jeremy Morris while training for Aconcagua last October. Before Aconcagua, those successes on Shasta and other mountains have led to worldwide climbs in Ecuador and Chili, including Africa’s 19,341-foot Kilimanjaro in 2003.
“Whenever I get the chance, I tackle something,” he said. “Keeps you young. Helps keep you in shape. It gets me out of my comfort zone.”
He credits his wife, Virginia — “She supports my little excursions” — which are normally taken in winter when duties at the farm decrease.
Bair tried to summit Aconcagua in 2005 but his party turned back when fierce winds shredded his group’s tents. Although not considered highly technical, “Aconcagua is not a guarantee. There’s always the weather.”
He decided to try again when Morris made plans. Bair stepped up his exercise, climbing nearby Stukel Mountain along with Shasta. Morris, who summited, credits Bair for his knowledge and companionship. “It was nice having a travel companion who had been there previously,” Morris said of partnering with Bair. Likewise, Bair said he enjoyed his experience with Morris and the others on the team, which included two other climbers and two guides.
“I’d love to have summited,” Bair said. “I really enjoyed the climb, being with guys who were a pleasure to be with.” He says Aconcagua’s high, oxygen-depriving elevation was a major factor despite the days spent acclimatizing. “You get that tall you’re going to be sucking air so it slows you down.”
Summit success or not, he said he values his experience on Aconcagua and other mountains. Why?
“You get those moments you can never forget. I can take a picture but it’s not going to encompass what you see and appreciate,” Bair said. “I like to challenge myself. It’s a solitary sport in a lot of ways because you’re challenging yourself. You see a landscape you’re not going to see if you don’t walk up there yourself. The challenge, the solitude, the beauty. It’s something that gives me some relief, and to do it at my age is blessing.”