The 43rd annual Winter Wings Festival is getting ready to fly. The newest version of the Festival takes flight from Feb. 17-20, again based at Oregon Tech’s College Union. Organized by the Klamath Basin Audubon Society, the four-day gathering invites birders, nature enthusiasts and photographers to enjoy the sights and sounds of thousands of migrating birds while learning from birding professionals and knowledgeable local guides. The Klamath Basin is a heavily traveled way station along the Pacific Flyway for migrating waterfowl. The region is one of four major North American migration routes for birds flying from Mexico and South America in the winter to Alaska and Canada. During peak migration periods in February, the Klamath Basin is a bird lover’s paradise, typically bringing more than 120 species of birds into the region. Wildlife refuges along and near the Oregon and California border — Lower Klamath and Tule Lake — host upward of 80% of the migrating waterfowl that use the Pacific Flyway, at times numbering more than million birds, including large numbers of Ross’s Geese. Those and other regional national wildlife refuges — the Klamath Marsh, Bear Valley, Clear Lake and Upper Klamath Lake refuges — along with neighboring agricultural lands also provide hunting grounds for one of the densest concentrations of wintering raptors, including owls, in the nation. The Klamath Basin also boasts the largest wintering concentration of Bald Eagles in the lower 48 states. Last year’s Festival recorded sightings of 124 species. Anticipated bird sightings for 2023 include: many varieties of geese, including Cackling, Greater White-Fronted, Snow and Ross’s; Tundra swans; Sandhill cranes; American kestrels; Peregrine and Prairie falcons; Bald and Golden eagles; Ferruginous, Rough-legged and Red-Tail hawks; Northern Pygmy Owls; Great Blue and Black-Crowned Night herons; Eurasian wigeons; White-Headed woodpeckers; and Northern Shrikes. The Festival will feature two keynote speakers: singer/songwriter and raptor specialist Jen Hajj on Friday, Feb. 17, and award-winning photographer Ray Hennessy on Saturday, Feb. 18. Most events will be held or leave from Oregon Institute of Technology’s College Union. Activities include an extensive array of field trips, workshops, presentations, and receptions that highlight the wonders of the Klamath Basin in wintertime. The Winter Wings Festival is produced by Klamath Basin Audubon Society volunteers with support from sponsors, grants and participant registration fees. Proceeds from the Festival support local grants to teachers and other entities for outdoor education and community nature-related projects. For information and to register for Winter Wings events and activities, go to winterwingsfest.org or call 877-541-BIRD (2473).
