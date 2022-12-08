The 2023 Winter Wings Festival, the nation’s oldest birding festival on the West Coast, is seeking volunteers to assist with a variety of programs.

The Festival, which is traditionally held on the Presidents' Day Weekend at Oregon Institute of Technology, will run Feb. 17-20. Unlike past years when activities were offered Thursday through Sunday, the 2023 Festival will be held Friday through Monday, with many activities on campus at Oregon Tech along with a wide offering of field trips to regional wildlife refuges.


