This presentation mockup photo included in the May 16, 2022, City Council meeting agenda, depicts where the Klamath Falls City Council’s F-15 static jet display would be installed in Veterans’ Memorial Park.

At a recent Klamath Falls City Council meeting, members of the nonprofit Wingwatchers reminded the council of a land lease agreement the city had entered for the use of two acres in Veterans’ Memorial Park nearly 20 years ago.

“For all these years, there hasn’t been an issue with how the city manages that property,” Wingwatchers President Leslie Lowe told the Herald & News in a separate interview.

