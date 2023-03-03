This presentation mockup photo included in the May 16, 2022, City Council meeting agenda, depicts where the Klamath Falls City Council’s F-15 static jet display would be installed in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
At a recent Klamath Falls City Council meeting, members of the nonprofit Wingwatchers reminded the council of a land lease agreement the city had entered for the use of two acres in Veterans’ Memorial Park nearly 20 years ago.
“For all these years, there hasn’t been an issue with how the city manages that property,” Wingwatchers President Leslie Lowe told the Herald & News in a separate interview.
Lowe spoke directly to the City Council during public comment at the Feb. 21 meeting to express concerns on behalf of the nonprofit board, the majority of whom, she said, do not approve of the city’s planned static F-15 jet installation project in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The land is owned by Wingwatchers and leased to the city.
Referred to as the Easement, Klamath County is also an involved party in the agreement and retains some of the rights in regards to its use.
The lease agreement requires, under Title III conditions, that the city “intends to improve and maintain the property for recreation (and) access purposes.”
Many members of the community, including Lowe, have expressed their disagreement with the defining of the jet project as recreational.
Lowe said she had been in conversations with city staff about the jet project last summer. Wingwatchers had previously been unaware that any project was in the works.
“I spoke with the city attorney,” Lowe said, “and he said as far as he could see, the city had been following the lease because (the project) is recreational.”
During a meeting June 23, 2022, with Public Works Director Mark Willrett, Lowe was informed the project was already a done deal as funds — $300,000 from both the city and Klamath County from local allotments from the American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief programs — had already been allocated on its behalf.
“It is regrettable that we cannot all agree on the value of placing an airplane on the two acres in Vets’ Park,” Lowe wrote later in an email to the director.
According to section 5.2 of the lease, the city is required to provide preliminary and official copies of plans for any construction project planned for the property.
To date, Wingwatchers has not received copies of plans for the static display from the city.
“I really hope we can find a way to work this out that is good for this community because we don’t need more adversarial stuff,” Lowe said.
City staff have said that the city is still open to the idea of moving the placement of the F-15 display to another location within Veterans’ Park.
“The staff has looked at several locations for that static display within Veterans’ Park, and certainly they will continue to explore those options,” Public Information Officer Kristina Mainwaring said.
City Manager Jonathan Teichert said the city is hearing the concerns of the community.
“We are exploring relocating the memorial to the city-owned portion of the property,” Teichert said.
The City Council meets next at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6 in Council Chambers of the City Hall Annex Building at 500 Klamath Ave. in Klamath Falls.