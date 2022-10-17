Potential WinCo store location

A vacant lot on the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street could potentially become the location for a WinCo Foods supermarket in Klamath Falls.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

An empty lot on Shasta Way might become the future location of a WinCo Foods grocery store.

Based in Boise, Idaho, WinCo is a privately held chain of 138 supermarkets, the majority of which are employee-owned.

