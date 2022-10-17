An empty lot on Shasta Way might become the future location of a WinCo Foods grocery store.
Based in Boise, Idaho, WinCo is a privately held chain of 138 supermarkets, the majority of which are employee-owned.
On Monday, Oct. 17, a press release from Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced the likely prospect.
“We have been in ongoing discussions with KCEDA about the economy and where it’s headed,” Vice President of WinCo Real Estate Greg Goins said. “The area’s activity is showing promise to a point where we are quite serious about the prospect of adding a Klamath location.”
Should WinCo choose to proceed, the new building would be erected in the vacant lot on the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
According to figures provided by KCEDA, the business would add 120 new job openings to the Klamath Basin.
KCEDA Project Manger Andrew Stork said the possibility of a local storefront looks promising.
“We have had positive talks with the company and believe there is a strong appetite for them to be here,” Stork said.
He also noted that the current status of the Klamath Falls market is improving and is now “more capable of ‘checking the boxes’” in terms of what larger corporations are looking for in potential store sites.
Stork said KCEDA will play a “supporting role” as WinCo conducts their due diligence.
KCEDA CEO Randy Cox said in the press release he believes the prospect of a WinCo opening in Klamath Falls is a sign the local economy is gaining “momentum.”
“The growth of traded sector industry in the region is beginning to bring the economy to a place where it is more visible to highly recognizable retail brands like WinCo,” Cox said.