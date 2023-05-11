Last week, Steen Sports Park was notified that a generous transfer of water from Wilsonart International was finalized. After years of struggle to keep the park’s grass from dying and the playing surfaces playable, the park is finally going to see a sufficient amount of water to meet the demands of the playing fields.

“A lot of people have no idea what this actually means to the park,” said Scott White, Steen Sports Park’s volunteer executive director. “We are a struggling non-profit trying to keep a 140-acre park open while still trying to recover from our founder and ‘doer of everything’ retiring, the COVID era, a vandalized front gate, a dry well, a bad pump, 20-year-old broken irrigation lines, rundown equipment and inflation. Yeah. Right now, this feels like everything to us.”

Tags