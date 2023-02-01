Butterfly

The Fender’s blue butterfly was once thought extinct, but due to habitat restoration over the past two decades, its population has made large gains.

 Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District

A butterfly native to the Willamette Valley and that was once thought to be extinct has returned in strong numbers.

The Fender’s blue butterfly will move from the endangered to threatened species list under the federal Endangered Species Act on Feb. 13, federal officials said.

