The agencies of the South-Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) remind area residents and visitors to use caution with anything that can start a wildfire this weekend as the area will see temperatures into the 80s with a cold front to follow. Gusty winds are expected Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2.
This includes burning piles and debris, a press release states.
“Residents in Klamath and Lake counties should only burn on days when weather conditions allow,” the release states. “Burn piles must be attended at all times and is the financial responsibility of the landowner if it escapes. Last weekend firefighters responded to one escaped burn pile that grew to 1 acre in size.”
According to the press release, this weekend’s forecast includes hot temperatures and gusty, shifting winds as a cold front enters the area Monday and Tuesday.
Area landowners must work with local fire departments for burn permits and follow local regulations and requirements. Last year most of the early season fires started from escaped burn piles and winds contributed toward fire spread.
“Weather is going to make a major swing from well below average temps to well above average temps this weekend,” Oregon Department of Forestry Protection Unit Forested Randall Baley said in the press release. “This is a perfect time to get things cleaned up, but don’t be fooled as high temperatures make fuels more vulnerable to burn. In addition, there is a frontal passage that will be coming in early next week which will provide strong winds. Please remain vigilant and help prevent unnecessary wildfires.”
Landowners are encouraged to clean up around their property in preparation for the upcoming fire season. However, fuels should be disposed of at an appropriate time, as weather and conditions allow for it to be done safely.
Even those planning to recreate this weekend on public or private lands are asked to use caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. Warming fires and campfires should never be left unattended and should be fully extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving.