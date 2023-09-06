Ashland firs

Ashland’s forests have been affected by a Douglas fir die off.

 Courtesy of the City of Ashland

In Southern Oregon, Douglas firs are dying. And climate change is making the problem worse with more severe droughts and hotter temperatures.

About 20% of Douglas firs in Ashland’s forests are dead or dying, according to Chris Chambers, the forest officer for the city of Ashland.

