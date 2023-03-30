Bank Collapse Economy Federal Reserve

Customers and bystanders form a line March 13 outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location in Wellesley, Mass.

 Steven Senne/The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration, placing blame on Trump-era rollbacks, Thursday called on federal banking regulators to reinstate safeguards for regional banks after the record-setting collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank of New York earlier this month.

The White House wants the agencies to revive regular stress testing at banks in the $100- to $250-billion size range and impose stricter capital requirements to buffer against market shocks.

