Election 2022 Michigan Abortion

Supporters react as preliminary results come in for Michigan Proposal 3 on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Detroit, Mich. Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot, as voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont and dealt a defeat to an anti-abortion measure in deep-red Kentucky.

 Ryan Sun/Ann Arbor News via AP

Voters in several states where abortion was on the ballot were generally favorable to abortion rights.

This summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning decades of abortion-rights precedent left the issue of abortion rights to the states.


