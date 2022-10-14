Transformation of a degraded, contaminated 45-acre landscape on the southeast shores of Upper Klamath Lake into a wetland habitat was honored Tuesday, Oct. 11 by the State Land Board during the 18th annual Oregon State Land Board Awards.

Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan recognized the Klamath Lake Wetland Mitigation Project, a project that has restored wetlands, developed new channels, and created a pond for reintroduction of endangered fish species.

