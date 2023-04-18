The Bureau of Land Management recently announced it has distributed more than $25.6 million in payments to 18 western Oregon counties under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act.
According to a press release, the payments are made based on a formula set by Congress using a combination of timber harvest revenue and appropriated funds.
The payments are distributed directly to the counties to support local services including emergency response and education, the press release states.
Klamath County received $757,857.27.
Under the Oregon and California Revested Lands Sustained Yield Management Act of 1937, each county receives a payment based on the amount of Oregon and California Revested Lands in that county, the press release states. The BLM manages these multiple-use forests for sustainable timber harvests. These forests are also home to valuable fish and wildlife habitat, world-class recreational opportunities, cultural and historic resources, and wild and scenic rivers.
“We’re committed to creating healthy, resilient forests and supporting strong, vibrant communities,” BLM Oregon/Washington State Director Barry Bushue said in the press release. “Our multiple-use and sustained yield mission provides family-wage jobs for our neighbors, and the funds we receive from timber harvests help support critical services like education and public safety.”
In addition to the $25.6 million payments, roughly $2.3 million will also be available for cooperative projects designated under the Secure Rural Schools Act, the press release states. Authorized by the Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee, these are projects meant to improve the health of public lands, and can include wildfire hazard reduction, stream and watershed restoration, forest road maintenance, road decommissioning or obliteration, control of noxious weeds, improvement of fish and wildlife habitat, and opportunities for youth training and employment.
Besides the more than $750,000 Klamath County received, the following counties were awarded the following amounts: Benton, $659,989.19; Clackamas, $791,885.37; Columbia, $518,257.14; Coos, $1,609,990.91; Curry, $947,609.38; Douglas, $7,428,865.69; Jackson, $3,674,517.98; Josephine, $3,063,519.75; Lane, $3,740,454.86; Lincoln, $98,810.21; Linn, $732,501.61; Marion, $372,333.71; Multnomah, $158,538.88; Polk, $650,206.80; Tillamook, $176,863.61; Washington, $84,784.33; and Yamhill, $169,698.12.