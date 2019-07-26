It’s something the news media enjoys “covering.”
It’s a quilt show to be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets.
More than 100 traditional, modern and art quilts will be featured. There will also be several bed turning demonstrations by Nell Mathern and other demonstrations of fabric discharging with a resist by Coileen Pelfry. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
n “Music For a Summer’s Eve,” a free concert featuring pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Matthew Hoffman, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St.
n The Bonanza Extravaganza will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with coffee and donuts for sale at the Lions Club Cookshack at Big Springs Park followed by a parade at 10 a.m., a wing cook-off, a pie baking contest, a homemade hobby festival, a show and shine car show, a children’s art festival, a quilt show, a talent show, the Lions Club lunch and dinner, sack races, watermelon eating contests, bounce houses, and live performances by Black Cadillac Kings and Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine.