Horses Evacuated

At an evacuation center at Clackamas Community College on Saturday, Barbara Gaines cares for her two horses after evacuating from her home near the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County.

 April Ehrlich/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Thousands of Oregonians had to evacuate their homes over the weekend because of wind-driven wildfires.

It’s an experience that’s become more common for people in the West, as summers grow hotter and drier every year.

Tags