The interior of the liquid-cooled Ant Boxes at the Merkle Standard cryptocurrency mining facility is shown in Usk, Wash., on Sept. 9, 2022.

 Erick Doxey / InvestigateWest

Proposals in Oregon and Washington to regulate carbon emissions tied to crypto mining and data centers took opposite paths during the 2023 legislative session.

In Washington, House Bill 1416 sailed through the House and Senate with relative ease and was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 3. The new law mandates that customers of rural utility districts curb the emissions from any electricity they buy on the market, in line with the timelines approved in the state’s Clean Energy Transformation Act.

