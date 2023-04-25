The adage goes: if you love what you do, it’s not work, even after doing it a million times.
Doug Sunday, of Klamath Falls, has been washing windows along Main Street for upward of 35 years and hit a milestone of 1 million total washed windows Wednesday, April 19.
“One thing I love to do is toot my own horn and brag a little,” Sunday told the Herald & News.
On a brisk Wednesday morning while listening to a Joe Waltz station on Pandora, Sunday begans adding solutions to his bucket of water, packing rags and checking over his squeegee and sponges. He pointed out that the squeegee is the window washer's best companion and that once they begin to form cracks or debits they are no good. With everything certified and good to go, Sunday headed to his first job.
In 1983, after being laid off from the Weyerhaeuser Timber Company, Sunday got into the window washing business because he didn’t want to leave town. He explained how at the time not much work was available and many had to venture to other areas for employment. He was born and raised in Klamath and he wanted to stay in Klamath, he said.
The first windows Sunday ever washed belonged to a car lot, Spire’s, and he soon transitioned to working on homes before moving on to commercial properties.
“I always wanted my own business on Main Street,” Sunday said with a grin, “And here I am — outlasted quite a few too.”
Sunday attributed that fact to his quality, work ethic and “simple” economics stating that money never leaves his line of work and that there is always a need for glistening glass.
“Even during the winter, there’s no shortage of work available. About the only weather that stalls me is rain. You can’t wash windows in the rain,” he said.
The job isn’t all glitz and glamor though. Sunday said that he’s been injured a few times from falling off ladders, usually accidentally bumped by patrons or passersby, and that in his more than 35 years of work he has mistakenly broken 40 windows.
At the height of his business, Sunday’s Window Service, he held a total of 90 accounts, but due to old age and the inconsistent reliability of employees, Sunday's client roster has dropped to a figure of around 45.
A downtown staple, as Sunday worked recently along Main Street many commuters stopped to say hello or give a friendly honk and wave from their vehicle. Sunday shared a story that one time even the police came to check on him after receiving phone calls from concerned citizens who had not seen him work the “line” for a few days.
Sunday said he enjoys his days off in nature where he can be found shooting squeaks (ground squirrels) on fields or hunting waterfowl.
“How I got to a million clean windows was easy,” he said, “I love my job. Absolutely love it. I wouldn’t have been doing it for so long if I didn’t.”