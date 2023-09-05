Old Redkey pool

The children’s wading pool in Klamath Falls will be among the topics discussed in a walking history tour of Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 9.

 Contributed photo

A walking history tour of a section of Main Street east of the railroad underpass in Klamath Falls will be offered by the Klamath County Museum at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

The free walk will begin at the museum at 1451 Main Street, and proceed east to Crater Lake Parkway.

