SALEM — The Oregon Department of Forestry is seeking members for an advisory committee for its new Certified Burn Manager (CBM) Program, one of many new programs established under Senate Bill 762 (2021) to help address Oregon’s wildfire crisis.

“The Certified Burn Manager Program is the first of its kind in Oregon,” said Tim Holschbach, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Fire Protection Division Deputy Chief of Policy and Planning. “The intent of the CBM program is to provide oversight of training and certification for the safe and effective use of prescribed burning and to promote its use.”


