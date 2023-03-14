During the months of April and May, more than 900 third-graders throughout Klamath County will receive free, potentially life-saving swim lessons through the Everyone Swims program at Ella Redkey Pool.
Ella Redkey Pool is looking for Volunteer Swim Lesson Instructors.
The Everyone Swims program has been a huge success in the past years, according to a press release.
The press release states that “recovering from COVID-19 regulations has been a long journey, but with the huge support from Sky Lakes Medical Center and the City of Klamath Falls, the Ella Redkey Pool is able to host the program again.”
Volunteer information:
• No experience? No problem. As a volunteer you will receive intensive swim instruction training prior to the start of swim lessons.
• During the Everyone Swims program you will be paired with a Certified Lifeguard/Swim Lesson Instructor to guide you through the process so you won’t be left alone to teach.
Enjoy the perks of being an Everyone Swims Volunteer:
• Receive a $30 gift certificate to Ella Redkey Pool for every one-week session of lessons you volunteer
• Free Ella Redkey Pool moisture wicking T-shirt
• Spend time outdoors enjoying the warm, geothermally heated pool
• Most importantly, become a mentor and have a positive impact on the youth in our community
Everyone Swims Volunteer Schedule:
• Six weeks of lessons: Monday, April 17 through Thursday, May 25
• Lessons are held four days per week: Mondays through Thursdays
• Morning & Afternoon session options: 8:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and/or 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Volunteer as much or as little as you’d like. All help is appreciated. All volunteers are required to pass a background check with the City of Klamath Falls.
Prior registration is required. As you register, you will be able to select the week(s) you’d like to volunteer along with the morning and/or afternoon timeslot.
Register online EllaRedkeyPool.com, then select “Online Registration / My Account”, then create an account, then select the orange “Volunteer Opportunities” tab, then scroll to the bottom to and click the green “Add to Cart” button.
Follow the prompts and select the weeks you would like to volunteer.
Mark your calendars for the Swim Lesson Instructor Training Session, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
There will be refreshments available, and volunteers will receive their free T-shirt at the training.
Packets with information will be handed out during the training.