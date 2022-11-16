The City of Klamath Falls is in need of individuals interested in volunteering to serve on the following Advisory Committees and Board:
Parking District Committee
• This committee advises and makes recommendations to the Klamath Falls City Council regarding policies and regulations within the Parking District
• There are three openings on this committee
• Applicants should be individuals who own real property, or who own or operate businesses located within the Parking District boundaries and who reside within city limits.
Parks Advisory Board
• This board advises and makes recommendations to the City Council regarding policies, regulations, projects, events, modifications to or addition of parks and trails to our existing inventory and geothermal pool.
• There is one opening on this board
• Only city residents may apply to serve on this board
Budget Committee
• The Budget Committee is established under ORS 294.414 and its members may not be officers, agents or employees of the city. The committee receives the budget message prepared under ORS 294.403 and the budget document. The Budget Committee approves the budget document as submitted by the budget officer or the budget document as revised and prepared by the Budget Committee.
• There is one opening on this committee
• Only city residents may apply to serve on this committee.
The Volunteer Application can be found on the city's website at: www.klamathfalls.city/316/Committee-Openings or by contacting City Administration at admin@klamathfalls.city or 541-883-5270.
Submit volunteer applications by mail at City of Klamath Falls City Manager's Office, 500 Klamath Ave., Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or via email at admin@klamathfalls.city.