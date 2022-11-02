EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part one of a two-part series. Check the Friday, Nov. 4 edition of the Herald & News for part two.
It takes just seconds for a hiker or equestrian to pass along any small section of a miles-long backcountry trail. But it might have taken a half-hour, an hour, a day or a week of work by one or several people to make that small segment of trail passable.
Maintaining trails, whether in the Sky Lakes, Mountain Lakes, Trinity Alps wildernesses or the region’s other backcountry areas is more than just tossing or kicking a few fallen limbs or rocks from the trail.
Anthony Benedetti is tasked with overseeing trails maintenance for 100 miles of wilderness trails on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. But, as he readily admits, he can’t do it alone. That’s why he relies on help from individuals along with several volunteer groups, including the High Desert Trail Riders, Klamath Trails Alliance, Klamath Basin Outdoor Group, Southern Oregon Nordic Club and others.
“I would like to thank all of the volunteers that helped support the trails program for the Fremont-Winema National Forest,” Benedetti said of the assistance. “I appreciate all of the hard work that local clubs perform every year to help us maintain hundreds of miles of trail in wilderness and non-wilderness areas.”
As example, he said the Klamath Trails Alliance supports the Brown Mountain and High Lakes trails along with Spence Mountain. and Moore Park with leadership from Grant Weidenbach and Drew Honzel of Klamath Falls. In addition, Benedetti said the KTA also, co-adopt the Rye Spur Trail in conjunction with the High Desert Trail Riders of the Backcountry Horsemen of Oregon.
Help came from others. He noted the Klamath Basin Outdoor Group, led by Bill Van Moorhem, “helped us with maintenance on the Pacific Crest Trail and Ranger Springs this season. They’ve been using our trails for years and want to give back by volunteering manual labor to keep our trail system in great shape.”
Likewise, he said Betty Applebaker and Ron Stewart of Klamath Falls, representing the High Desert Trail Riders, help coordinate trail projects and pack support for trail volunteers. As an example, “In early July we were clearing the Cold Springs, Sky Lakes, Isherwood and part of Cherry Creek trail with pack support into Natasha Lake. Ron Dobry, Jim Loyd of Klamath Falls along with Rik Jensen and Gary Roberts from Ashland helped me clear the previously mentioned trails. Without pack support, we wouldn’t have been able to basecamp and work the surrounding trails as efficiently.”
Benedetti said the Trail Riders also had provided pack support on several day trips to help clear the Cherry Creek trail. “We needed to use our grip hoist to remove a huge – about 5-feet in diameter - Douglas fir from the trail. That equipment weighs around 150 pounds. Having pack stock to carry the load makes the job doable. Thanks to the High Desert Trail Riders and their four-legged friends for making our lives easier.”
In addition, Benedetti said other volunteers such as Heather Berg, a retired Fremont-Winema District Ranger, of Klamath Falls and Linda Krawczyk of Grants Pass “provide trail expertise to help manage trails to standard. Heather, Linda and Jennifer Little from Klamath Falls and KTA, helped clear the South Rock Creek trail.”
Members of the Southern Oregon Nordic Club, including Kevin Wood, recently did trail work on the Petunia, Pit View and McLoughlin trails on a snowy day. They also stocked the Summit Shelter, a backcountry cabin used by cross country skiers and snowmobilers, with wood and a splitter provided by the Lake of the Woods Resort’s George Gregory
As a wilderness technician for the Fremont-Winema, Benedetti noted, “I am the only person designated to conduct trail work on our Forest but I do get help from fire staff, range technicians and other departments like the integrated resource crews. Still, managing trails is a huge challenge. Volunteers that help us with crosscut saw projects, brush work and water drainage maintenance are crucial to keeping our trails open for public use and enjoyment.”
The 2022 season is winding down — groups like the Southern Oregon Nordic Club are still clearing trails and stocking cabins with firewood — but help is always needed.
”If you are interested in helping out the Fremont-Winema NF in trail maintenance or developed recreation,” Beneditti said, “contact me at 541-885-3440 or email me at anthony.benedetti@usda.gov. Thanks everybody that made the 2022 trail season a success!”