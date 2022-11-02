EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part two of a two-part series. To find part one, see the Thursday, Nov. 3 e-edition of the Herald & News.
During a recent day outing in the Blue Canyon Basin of the Sky Lakes Wilderness, Anthony Benedetti was joined by four Basin Outdoor Group volunteers to clear a section of the Pacific Crest Trail south of Island Lake.
For a while we wondered if there would be more trail clearing than kicking or tossing aside some bothersome rocks and limbs. There was a sense of relief when, after more than three miles of hiking, a we found large, 24-inch diameter tree blocking the PCT.
It was time to put the equipment we carried in — a crosscut saw, folding saw, blocks, axes, loopers, Pulaski, Katanaboy saw and Macleod — and us, to work. Time consuming, hard work.
Benedetti, who oversees 100 miles of wilderness trails on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, heavily relies on volunteers to keep trails open for day hikers, backpackers and equestrians. The PCT is high priority because it’s heavily traveled by a variety of users, including thru and section hikers.
The tree blocking this section of the PCT was a true obstacle. Unlike some trail blocking trees where user paths have been created around those obstacles, there was no obvious diversion, an indication the tree likely fell in recent months or years. Although hikers could climb over, it was too tall for horses.
Using an ax, Benedetti whacked away to break off the bark. That done, out came the cross-cut saw, with Anthony and volunteers taking turns sliding it back and forth. Slow and steady. Before the sawing finished, rocks and branches were pushed under one side of the fallen tree to use as pivots. Gathering on the uphill side, it took teamwork to gradually angle the cut section off the trail. The folding saw and Katanaboy sliced off branches while the Macleod was used to clear the trail.
Then it was on to another fallen tree, one with large limbs that had to be trimmed before it was sliced in two with the crosscut saw and eventually pivoted off the trail. With some minor work, the trail was clear. A passing hiker or equestrian would never notice any disturbance.
The trail clearing process repeated itself a few more times. Some obstacles required teamwork, others needed only one or two people.
“Really it’s the volunteers that are making the biggest difference,” Anthony said after calling a halt to the day’s efforts. Yes, there were still more obstacles further along the trail. More work for another day.