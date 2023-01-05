Akins

Tayo Akins, Cascade Health Alliance CEO, stands outside the coordinated care organization’s (CCO) offices along Daggett Avenue in May 2018.

 Herald & News file photo

It’s time to close the care gap, and a new partnership between Cascade Health Alliance and Valera Health promises to do just that.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 5, CHA members can access team-based clinical mental health care from their homes — no need to figure out transportation to get to an appointment — thanks to CHA and Valera Health.

