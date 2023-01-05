It’s time to close the care gap, and a new partnership between Cascade Health Alliance and Valera Health promises to do just that.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 5, CHA members can access team-based clinical mental health care from their homes — no need to figure out transportation to get to an appointment — thanks to CHA and Valera Health.
Care is now convenient and goes around barriers of time and distance. Valera Health is a tele-behavioral health services organization based in New York that serves patients nationwide. This partnership will allow more CHA members to receive the personalized care they deserve, when and where they need it. Virtual mental health care services are crucial to improving access to mental health treatment and better outcomes.
“We are excited about our partnership with Valera Health, that will result in increased health equity and heath access among our members. People will be able to access quality behavioral health care from virtually anywhere,” said Cascade Health Alliance CEO Tayo Akins.
Thousands of patients in Klamath Falls will now have tech-driven mental health care services available to them. Therapists, nurses, case managers, psychiatrists, practitioners and more are ready to provide easy-access care. The partnership leverages CHA’s outcomes-based care and strong community ties with Valera’s measurement based virtual delivery model, offering behavioral health treatment across all levels of care.
“A growing need for quality virtual health care has developed following the pandemic, and rising rates of depression and anxiety among adults, children and adolescents. We have endeavored to address this need by providing affordable and quality-driven virtual care and mental health support,” said Valera Health CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Thomas Tsang. “We are excited to partner with Cascade Health Alliance and provide comprehensive virtual mental health services and expand much needed access to care in Oregon.”