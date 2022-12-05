“Why are veterans important?”
“What is my pledge to our veterans?”
Students throughout Klamath and Lake counties contemplated these questions as they put pen to paper, writing essays for the chance to earn scholarships from the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
During this past weekend, students and their families gathered at the local VFW for the 2022-23 regional awards ceremony, which granted six winners scholarship awards. The scholarship program is broken into two contests, one for middle school students — the Patriot’s Pen — and one for high school students — the Voice of Democracy.
The VFW awards more than $3 million at the state and national levels to the young authors of the winning essays.
Patriot’s Pen Nationally, the VFW awards more than $1.4 million in awards to the winners of their annual youth scholarship program: The Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest which is for children in sixth through eighth grades.
This year’s theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
Col. Karen Johnson, VFW trustee and officer of the day, explained what was expected of contestants.
“The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW Commander-in-Chief,” Johnson said.
Students competing at the regional level in this category have a chance to win up to $500 in scholarship awards, with first place winners advancing to the state-level competition.
The winners of the Patriot’s Pen contest were Lane Johnson, Elsie Baumann and Tommy Biggs.
Lane is a student at Ponderosa Middle School. Third place in the contest earned him a $100 scholarship.
After receiving his award, Lane read his essay for the crowd.
“A veteran’s sacrifice for my freedom reflects the sacrifice for my soul and salvation made long ago,” he said. “My pledge to our veterans is to never forget those who are willing to give their lives so that we have the right to be free.”
Prior to the reading, Lane paused to thank the veterans of the VFW for this opportunity.
Elsie is also a student at Ponderosa Middle School.
Her essay focused on the importance of caring for veterans after they’ve returned from war.
“My pledge to veterans is to not let society forget,” Elsie said.
She said that, while studying World War II in a history course at school, she came to a disheartening realization.
“The sacrifices of these people and their unique stories and lives were buried beneath the numerals and time stamps ink-pressed within the paper pages of my textbook.”
Elsie went on to depict the alarming rates of mental health problems among veterans of foreign wars, stating that more than 1.7 million veterans in this country suffer from mental maladies including post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.
“These survivors are placed back into society without the help they desperately deserve,” Elsie said.
The first-place prize of $500 was awarded to Tommy, also of Ponderosa Middle School. Tommy said that his participation in the contest was never about the money.
Tommy read his essay which spoke of the ways Americans honor veterans, which he described as being largely material.
“Material rewards are not enough,” Tommy asserted. “American soldiers aren’t merely asked to lay down their lives, but to take the lives of others.”
He noted that 41 million citizens have served in the military, and 1.3 million of those who served did not return home.
“An American soldier fights for what our country stands for, not what our country does for them,” Tommy said. “The best soldiers don’t fight for glory. What sets American soldiers apart is the ideals they fight for. How you conduct yourselves as citizens dictates the value of the country our militaries are asked to defend.”
Voice of Democracy
Contestants in ninth through 12th grades participate in the Voice of Democracy scholarship program. This year, they were given the theme “Why is the Veteran Important?”
The top three regional contestants are awarded scholarships, with first-place winners advancing on to the state-level competition, where they will vie for a $1,000 scholarship as well as the opportunity to go on to the national competition.
This year, the top three national contestants will be awarded $15,000 for third place, $21,000 for second place and $35,000 for first place. The scholarship is paid directly to the post-secondary school of their choosing.
Third place was awarded to Elias Franklin, a student at New Horizon Christian School.
In his essay, Franklin depicted the efforts and sacrifices of American veterans as gifts that were given out of love.
During the Revolutionary War, Franklin said, the lives of more than 23,000 patriots were lost in battle. He noted that all soldiers fought voluntarily despite the looming likelihood of death.
“Fear forces us to take action,” Franklin said. “Enough fear can cause us to collapse. The only way you can defeat fear is with hope and purpose.”
Coming in second place, Hunter Cook submitted his essay which stated that the importance of a veteran lies within their knowledge and experiences.
“A veteran is important to our society today because he has invaluable knowledge about the way our country works by serving and because he knows how to keep our country strong,” Cook said. “This knowledge should be taught to younger generations as a safeguard of our traditions and freedom.”
Finally, New Horizon’s Laura Green was awarded first place for her essay which spoke on the inspiration a veteran instills in those who follow them in service and the American population as a whole.
“The veteran is more than a citizen, more than an American and more than just a statistic,” Green said. “The veteran is our source of freedom, the backbone of our country and the embodiment of pride that waves in the American flag.”