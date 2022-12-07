It has been 81 years since the deadly surprise attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu.
Every Dec. 7, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) asks their communities to join them in remembering the lives of the brave sailors and soldiers that were lost when the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Klamath’s local VFW (#1383) held its annual ceremony of remembrance this Wednesday, joined by a few community members.
During the invocation, retired Chaplain SMSgt Benjamin Quen, USAF, stood at the podium and spoke on the importance of remembering the strength of Americans and the ideals the military protects on the country’s behalf.
“On this day we remember the shock of the infamous, unprovoked attack on Pearl Harbor,” Quen said, “but we also remember the resolve and courage of a nation that knew it must stand up and fight for its cherished values.”
Quen said that, in remembering Pearl Harbor, U.S. citizens honor the 2,335 service members who gave their lives that day in 1941.
“This day of remembrance is a time to look back and recount their sacrifice for the cause of freedom,” Quen said.
Following the invocation, the sound of bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace” came over the speakers. U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran Comd. Duane Whitehead marched to the front of the room to where a single chair sat pulled up to a small table, dressed in a white linen tablecloth. Whitehead delivered an empty glass, placed upside down to complete the symbolic setting for one.
The display is one of six throughout the VFW, each of which represent one branch of the American armed forces.
“It is reserved to honor our missing comrades in arms,” Quen said. “This honor ceremony symbolizes that they are here with us in spirit.”
The glass is inverted, Quen said, for those who “cannot toast with us today.”
VFW District 5 Commander retired U.S. Army Col. Karen Johnson stood before the room to speak in honor of all who have or continue to serve in the American military forces.
“Today, we recall an event that forever changed the United States of America,” Johnson said. “81 years ago, the attack on Pearl Harbor by the empire of Japan awoke a sleeping giant, and, with it, tested the will of the American people like never before. It produced what has been called the Greatest Generation.”
During her 26 years of service, Johnson’s assignments ranged from medical/surgical nurse in San Diego to command at Fort Bliss Army Post, one of the country’s largest Wounded Warrior Battalions.
After seven years presenting the ceremonies for Pearl Harbor, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, POW Day and 9/11, this would be Johnson’s last ceremony. As she said, “It’s time to pass the hat.”
Johnson, too, spoke of the resounding bravery and the fortitude inspired by the horrors of that day 81 years ago.
“America had never been so gravely wounded but was strengthened by its enduring values of freedom, tolerance and service,” Johnson said. “The long hours that we faced during the dark days that followed the attack on Pearl Harbor served to fuel the spirit of our nation. We united together, steadfast, and with one goal in mind — to do whatever it would take to defend our home and freedom.”