The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday Nov. 11 in downtown Klamath Falls.
According to a news release, participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street next to Sharky’s Shack between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. and proceed from Spring Street then along Main Street to Veterans Park Memorial Park.
A ceremony and a Kingsley Field Flyover will be provided by the Klamath Falls VFW Post 1383 at 11 a.m. at the park.
