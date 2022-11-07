The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Klamath Freedom Celebration and Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union are sponsoring the annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday Nov. 11 in downtown Klamath Falls.

According to a news release, participants are asked to assemble on Spring Street next to Sharky’s Shack between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Registrations and parade order will be verified at that time.


