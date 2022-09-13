Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire blazing 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.
A Tuesday, Sept. 13 press release said that Monday night, Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews there will be fewer resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.
Pace and purpose are being preached to the firefighters as they enter full mop-up mode, the press release stated. Complacency can set in at this point in the fire where accidents are more likely to occur. With just two minor injuries recorded, this fire’s excellent safety record is a testament to firefighters’ attention to detail and situational awareness.
According to the press release, cooler weather, higher humidity and minimal wind have contributed to the success of mop-up operations and keeping the fire within the containment lines. Palm IR cameras will continue to be used to identify hot spots near the fireline where containment lines can be compromised.
Residential traffic is allowed in the fire area, but residents are encouraged to drive slowly and be aware of fire operation traffic as they travel through the fire. Bureau of Land Management lands in and around the fire area remain closed to the public.
Evacuation levels have been lifted. For the latest up-to-date evacuation information, go to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KlamathSheriff or call 541-205-9730. The Red Cross Evacuation Shelter at the Klamath County Fair and Event Center has been closed.