Containment has grown to 60 percent on the Van Meter Fire blazing 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls.

A Tuesday, Sept. 13 press release said that Monday night, Operations Section Chief Matt Flock shared with nightshift crews there will be fewer resources assigned to night shift which means that things are ramping down. He then reminded them there was still work to be done in the southern section of the fire. The fire is in a good position on the northern divisions and crews are being moved to other priority areas around the fire.

