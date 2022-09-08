LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Tuesday's blue Klamath skies turned a dusky grey after wildfire Van Meter took hold of Stukel Mountain just after noon Wednesday, Sept. 7.

As of Thursday, Sept. 8, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reported that the Van Meter Fire had consumed 3,500 acres of the Lakeview territory, and seven structures along with it — two of which were confirmed to be residences.

Tags