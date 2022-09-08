LAKEVIEW, Ore. — Tuesday's blue Klamath skies turned a dusky grey after wildfire Van Meter took hold of Stukel Mountain just after noon Wednesday, Sept. 7.
As of Thursday, Sept. 8, Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reported that the Van Meter Fire had consumed 3,500 acres of the Lakeview territory, and seven structures along with it — two of which were confirmed to be residences.
As of Friday morning, the fire is still zero percent contained. The estimated containment date is Wednesday Sept. 14.
The type 3 Management Team that was persistent in its structure protection efforts throughout Wednesday night passed the torch to a Type 1 Management team at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Aiding in evacuation and suppression efforts are the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, Klamath Fire District 1, Merrill Rural Fire District and Klamath County Emergency Management.
Traffic is limited to necessary travel only, with Oregon State Police and Highway Patrol monitoring the area and assisting with evacuations.
At this time, ODF reports there is a temporary flight restriction in place. No air crafts that are not associated with fire activities are allowed to enter the airspace surrounding the fire. This restriction includes the use of drones.
Incident Commander Tyler McCarty said, “The highest priority for this incident is firefighter and public safety, make sure you are focused on your situational awareness and expect the unexpected.”
Conditions at this time are unstable with fire behaviors increasing due to low humidity and high temperatures.
The most concerning is the Dodds Hollow area north of Merrill. As of Thursday evening, Dodds Hollow was still under evacuation Level 3 (GO NOW), including all addresses on Patricia Lane, Dodds Hollow Road and Pope Road north of Taylor Road.
Crystal Springs Road, east of Hill Road to South Poe Valley Road and from South Poe Valley Road to Weber Road has dropped from a Level 3 down to a Level 2 (BE READY) evacuation level.
The Air quality index rating in Klamath County was in the red Thursday, with a score of 168, but was reduced to a safe range with a score of 19 as of Friday afternoon.
Red Cross Cascades has set up temporary shelters for residents under evacuation orders in areas affected by the Rum Creek and Van Meter fires. Affected locals can seek shelter at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, located at 3531 S. Sixth St., in Klamath Falls.
For households with dogs and cats, there are three pet shelters taking in animals in Klamath Falls: Cherish K9, 2006 Oregon Ave.; Double-C Dog Training, 4141 Washburn Way; and Unfurgettable Pet Care, 601 S. Fifth St.
“Disasters can happen anywhere,” Regional Disaster Officer for Red Cross Cascades Rebecca Marshall said. “With the forecast calling for high winds and an increased wildfire risk across much of our region, it’s important to take the time now to get your family and home prepared. If you are able, you can also register to become a trained Red Cross volunteer to help those in your community.”
Red Cross Cascades suggested that, in order to stay safe and be prepared during wildfire season, Oregonians should take certain precautions.
Household members should have responsibilities divvied up in advance and a plan in place in case the area falls under evacuation orders.
Households should have an emergency kit containing enough water for each family member for three days. This equates to one gallon per person, per day. The kit should also contain items such as flashlights, batteries, hand-crank radios (or battery-powered), first-aid kits, multi-purpose tools, phone chargers, emergency contact information, maps, blankets and a seven-day supply of medications.
Red Cross Cascades also suggests that households consider the needs that specifically apply to their household members. For homes with pets, add supplies they require, such as leashes, food, water bowls and pet carriers. Households with infants and expectant mothers are encouraged to include formula, diapers, bottles and other necessities.
For updates on the Van Meter Fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8405/ or the Van Meter Fire Facebook page. For updates on evacuations, visit the Klamath County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.