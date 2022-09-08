LAKEVIEW — The Van Meter Fire burning on Stukel Mountain, 13 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, grew to 3,500 acres overnight after first being reporter at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
As of Thursday, there was no containment.
Fire personnel worked through the night on structure protection and fire suppression.
A Type 1 Incident Management Team was enroute and expected to assume command at 6 p.m. Thursday.
A total of 260 structures are threatened and five structures have been confirmed lost to the blaze, one of which is a residence. All structures damaged are located on Sout Poe Valley Road south of Beta Lane.
The following evacuations are in effect:
Level 3 (GO) – Crystal Springs Road east of Hill Road and South Poe Valley Road from Crystal Springs Road to Weber Road.
Level 2 (BE SET) – Harpold Road west to Hill Road North of Taylor Road, just north of the town Merrill.
For up-to-date evacuation orders call 541-205-9730.
Evacuations
The Red Cross Cascades Region announced in a press release Thursday that it is currently supporting two evacuation shelters in Oregon, one of which is for the Van Meter fire. The Red Cross is also supporting a shelter for the Rum Creek fire near Grants Pass.
According to the Red Cross, trained volunteers are on hand to provide evacuees with food, water and a safe place to sleep. The Red Cross Cascades Region is closely monitoring the changing weather conditions that could make new or existing wildfires spread more rapidly and potentially force new evacuation shelters to open.
The Red Cross urges everyone to be prepared should a wildfire occur in their area.
“Disasters can happen anywhere,” said Rebecca Marshall, Regional Disaster Officer, for the Red Cross Cascades Region in the press release. “With the forecast calling for high winds and an increased wildfire risk across much of our region, it’s important to take the time now to get your family and home prepared. If you are able, you can also register to become a trained Red Cross volunteer to help those in your community.”
The press release lists the following steps to keep families safe:
• Gather your family or household members and delegate responsibilities.
• Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For a detailed list of items to include visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html
• Prepare an information kit with important documents such as medical, banking and insurance records.
• Save a list of emergency numbers on every cellphone.
• Plan ahead for your pets and livestock. Ask local officials where you can bring them.
• Identify a place to meet in case you are separated.
• Plan and practice several evacuation routes from your neighborhood.
If an evacuation is imminent:
• Tune in to local radio and television stations for updated emergency information.
• Limit exposure to smoke and dust. Keep indoor air clean by closing (but not locking) windows and doors. Close curtains, shutters and blinds. Use the recycle mode on your air conditioner.
• Turn on exterior lights.
• Remove flammable items from decks and porches.
• Open gates for animals that cannot be evacuated.
• Connect a hose to an outside spigot, mark any water sources on your property, and leave a ladder for firefighters.
• Put your emergency kit in your car. Back your car into the garage or park it in an open space facing the direction of escape, with windows closed and keys in the ignition.
• Put your best driver at the wheel. Turn on lights, drive slowly and watch out for emergency vehicles.
Fire resources
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office announced Thursday that, to boost capacity ahead of forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the office has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan and Clark counties through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
Of the Washington task forces, one is assigned to the Double Creek Fire in Northeast Oregon. Two task forces will be pre-positioned in Wasco and Lane counties. These added resources will give the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System added capacity to respond quickly should a fire happen and support local fire agencies.
“We want to thank the Oregon fire service and our partners from Washington for their dedication to protecting Oregon communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “This extra capacity will allow our office to be nimble and help local fire agencies during this critical point in the fire season. We ask those who live in Oregon and those visiting to be aware of the dry conditions and take the necessary steps to prevent sparking a wildfire.”
Currently, the OSFM has an incident management team and 11 task forces assigned to the Double Creek Fire and Sturgill Fire in Northeast Oregon. Two strike teams were mobilized Wednesday to support the Van Meter fire in Klamath County.