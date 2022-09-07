Van Meter Fire from Plane

The Van Meter Fire is seen from an aerial observer on 6ZC plane

 Brittany Lindsey/Oregon Department of Forestry

Residents on Crystal Springs Road, South Poe Valley evacuated

The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.

