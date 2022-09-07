Residents on Crystal Springs Road, South Poe Valley evacuated
The Van Meter fire is currently burning on Stukel Mountain just southeast of Klamath Falls. The fire was reported at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The fire is burning on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) protected lands. It is currently estimated to be 800-1,000 acres and spreading rapidly. The cause is under investigation. Lightning was observed in the area late this morning.
The following evacuations are in effect.
- Level 3 (Go): Crystal Springs Road east of Hill Road and South Poe Valley Road from Crystal Springs Road to Weber Road.
- Level 1 (Ready): Harpold Road west to Hill Road and North of Taylor Road, just north of the town Merrill.
Currently the fire is under unified command between the Oregon Department of Forestry, Klamath County Sheriff’s office, and Klamath County Fire District 1.
There are multiple ground and air resources currently on the fire. The public is asked to stay away from the fire area for safety reasons.
A local type 3 Incident Management team is currently being ordered to take command of the fire.
As a result of this fire, Webber Road and South Poe Valley Road will be closed until further notice.