Jason Flowers

Jason Flowers’ resignation from the Klamath Community College Board of Directors creates a vacancy for an at-large position to be voted on in the next general election.

A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers.

In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that resulted in his family moving out of district. District 7 is an at-large position without geographic restriction as long as the candidate resides within the KCC service district — comprised of much of Klamath County and northern Lake County.

