A vacated seat on the Klamath Community College Board of Directors will be open to candidates in the 2023 election following the recent resignation of District 7 Representative Jason Flowers.
In an announcement late last year, Flowers resigned his position due to new career opportunities that resulted in his family moving out of district. District 7 is an at-large position without geographic restriction as long as the candidate resides within the KCC service district — comprised of much of Klamath County and northern Lake County.
“I would like to thank Jason for his time on our board and all the groups of our community he was able to represent,” said Kenneth DeCrans, KCC Board of Directors chair. “Jason was involved in many activities and parts of the community that helped him to speak well for the students he represented while on the KCC Board. His cheerfulness dedication and natural charisma will be greatly missed by myself the board and our community. We wish him well in all current and future endeavors.”
The KCC Board of Directors chose not to appoint a temporary fill-in candidate at this time, recognizing the short timeline that person would serve if appointed before the next general election on May 16. Candidates may file for candidacy from Feb. 6 through March 16. Individuals interested in running for the vacant seat must file with the Klamath County Clerk’s office by the March election deadline.
KCC Board of Directors members are volunteer positions serving four-year terms beginning July 1, with the goal of representing and guiding KCC in the core values of the college and community. The Board of Directors is comprised of seven elected members and one non-voting student representative. Board applicants must be a registered voter within the KCC service district.
Klamath Community College Board of Education meetings are held on campus on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.