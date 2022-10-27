psilocybin

A client demonstrates what the psilocybin process would look like at Buckhorn Springs Resort in Ashland this summer.

 Noah Camuso/Jefferson Public Radio

In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked.

“It still didn’t really fix the root cause. And the root cause was I hated myself, and I was helpless. I didn’t think there was any way out of it,” he said.


