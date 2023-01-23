Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday, Jan. 19 expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S., directly affecting national forests in Oregon and Washington.
These investments, made possible through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will directly benefit at-risk communities and critical infrastructure across 11 additional landscapes in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
“It is no longer a matter of if a wildfire will threaten many western communities in these landscapes, it is a matter of when,” Vilsack said. “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent. This is a crisis and President Biden is treating it as one. Today’s announcement will bring more than $490 million to 11 key landscapes across the western United States, and will be used to restore our national forests, including the restoration of resilient old-growth forest conditions.”
In the Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region, the Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon and the Colville National Forest in Washington were selected for increased funding.
The Mount Hood is being funded $4.5 million and the Colville is being funded $2.16 million from the Inflation Reduction Law.
The Mount Hood landscape covers one million acres in northwest Oregon and includes three firesheds, several wilderness areas, and the Bull Run watershed, which furnishes drinking water to nearly a million people in Portland and surrounding communities. More than a third of all Oregonians depend on water from this landscape.
The Colville landscape is on 1.6 million acres adjacent to the Colville Reservation in northeastern Washington. It includes critical infrastructure such as State Routes 395 and 20 and large energy facilities. In addition, the landscape has vital habitat for species listed or proposed
for listing under the Endangered Species Act, including Canada lynx, grizzly bear, whitebark pine, woodland caribou and bull trout.
The Fremont-Winema National Forest in southern Oregon will be working with the Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region to support the Klamath River Basin landscape. This landscape covers more than 52,000 acres in Oregon and Northern California and is being funded $35.4 million.
This announcement complements the agency’s 10 landscape projects announced in 2022 and the agency’s broader strategy to address critical infrastructure, community protection, and forest resilience at risk to catastrophic wildfire. Combined with the initial investment landscapes, these actions will span nearly 45 million acres across 137 of the 250 high-risk firesheds in the western U.S., with a total investment of $930 million on 21 landscapes across 26.7 million acres in 2023. This work will mitigate risk to approximately 200 communities within these landscapes.
“Today’s announcement is great news for Oregon and Washington and our Pacific Northwest National Forests,” said Glenn Casamassa, regional forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “These investments will allow us to do more work with tribes, the states, and our partner organizations to increase the health and resiliency of our forests and reduce the potential for devastating wildfires.”
To meet this moment, Vilsack is also authorizing the Forest Service to utilize a new emergency authority in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, combined with strategic implementation of existing authorities. Doing so will enable the agency to move more quickly in applying targeted treatments to high-risk firesheds identified in the agency’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy, as well as post-fire recovery areas most impacted the past several years.
These actions are required to be conducted in an ecologically appropriate manner that maximizes the retention of large trees, considers historically underserved communities and tribes, and is done collaboratively with communities and partners.
“Doing this work in the right place, at the right time, and at the right scale, combined with the use of emergency authorities, will accelerate our planning, consultation, contracting, hiring and project work to reduce wildfire risk and improve forest health and resilience,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Collaboration with Tribes, communities and partners will remain a priority, and we will continue to use the best available science when carrying out this important work.”