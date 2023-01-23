Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire blazes in this August 2021 file photo.

 Mike McMillan/United States Forest Service

Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Thursday, Jan. 19 expanded efforts to reduce wildfire risk across the western U.S., directly affecting national forests in Oregon and Washington.

These investments, made possible through the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), will directly benefit at-risk communities and critical infrastructure across 11 additional landscapes in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

