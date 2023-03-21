Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Dr. Homer Wilkes announced Tuesday, March 21 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service is investing $23,521,348 in wildfire protection projects across Oregon as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant (CWDG) program.

The CWDG program is designed to assist communities — including Tribal communities, non-profit organizations, state forestry agencies and Alaska Native corporations — with planning for and mitigating wildfire risks on tribal, state and privately managed land.

Tags