Friday and Saturday
n A parking lot rummage sale will be held both days at the Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Cadillac Kings will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n The Threadz will perform at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Saturday and Sunday
n A quilt show will be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
Saturday
n Wildflower hike in the Boundary Springs area of Crater Lake National Park with the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, meet at 8 a.m. at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., to carpool to the trailhead.
n Bonanza Extravaganza will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and donuts for sale at the Lions Club Cookshack at Big Springs Park followed by a parade at 10 a.m., a wing cook-off, a pie baking contest, a homemade hobby festival, a show and shine car show, a children’s art festival, a quilt show, a talent show, the Lions Club lunch and dinner, sack races, watermelon eating contests, bounce houses, and live performances by Black Cadillac Kings and Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Booksigning by Tahseen Paulson from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Basin Book Trader at 5507 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Trivia at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Bill Palmer, Richard Johnson and Carl K. Will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street.
n “Music For a Summer’s Eve,” a free concert featuring pianist Suzanne Jensen Stewart and organist Matthew Hoffman, will be held at 6 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 815 High St.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.