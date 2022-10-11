Tribal Grant 3

Megan Van Pelt stands in her dorm room in the University of Oregon’s Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall. Van Pelt is a resident assistant for students who are part of UO’s Native American and Indigenous Studies program living in the dorm.

 Meerah Powell/Oregon Public Broadcasting

By the end of Indigenous Peoples’ Day all of Oregon’s public universities had programs moving forward aimed at giving financial support to Native American students.

Both the University of Oregon and Eastern Oregon University announced programs Monday, following Oregon’s five other public universities that made similar strides in the past few months.

