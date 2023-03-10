Do you know an outstanding volunteer? Now is the time to nominate them for an honor to recognize their efforts.
Nominations for the 30th annual Klamath Country Volunteer of the Year are due by noon Friday, April 3 to the United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. 3rd St. in Klamath Falls, according to a release.
"Every nominee will receive an award and be highlighted in a special Volunteer Appreciation tabloid published during national volunteer week Friday, April 22 in the Herald and News,” said United Way Executive Director Christine Hess.
Nomination forms can also be picked up at the United Way office or can be emailed to you.
“Local media professionals Gene Warnick, Herald and News; Tammy Wanzer KOTI-TV; Rob Siems, Basin Meditative; and Bob Wynne, Wynne Broadcasting will read and score each nomination up to 50 points based on leadership, commitment, impact and achievement,” Hess said.
The categories for Volunteer of the Year include youth, adults, senior citizens, public safety/public service and education. National Volunteer Week will be held from April 16 through April 22.
“This event provides an excellent opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation to those special individuals and organizations for all they do to help our community and the people of Klamath Country,” said United Way President Juan Maldonado.