The United Way of the Klamath Basin kicked off its 77th annual community campaign Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Waffle Hut and Juan Maldonado, campaign associate chairman, announced that $51,000 of its $507,000 goal has already been raised, according to a press release.

Maldonado presented Christy David, executive director of the Klamath Crisis Center, with a platinum spirit award for leading the way as a pacesetter and achieving a 30% increase in their United Way employee contributions for $263 per employee.

