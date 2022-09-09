The United Way of the Klamath Basin kicked off its 77th annual community campaign Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Waffle Hut and Juan Maldonado, campaign associate chairman, announced that $51,000 of its $507,000 goal has already been raised, according to a press release.
Maldonado presented Christy David, executive director of the Klamath Crisis Center, with a platinum spirit award for leading the way as a pacesetter and achieving a 30% increase in their United Way employee contributions for $263 per employee.
Capt. Brandon McGraw with the Oregon Air National Guard at Kingsley Field introduced the United Way Loaned Executive Class of 2022. They include Technical Sergeant Megan Cornett; Master Sgt. Cliff Rutledge; Mason Otero and Kylie Thompson with Washington Federal Bank; and Paul Ocon with Sky Lakes Medical Center. McGraw said these individuals will be meeting with CEOs and giving presentations to various employee groups over the next nine weeks.
Todd Andres, chairman of the 22nd annual United Way Community Golf Challenge said 16 teams have signed up to play in the annual event on Saturday at Harbor Links Golf Course. Mike Cheeseman with Lithia Dodge announced the hole-in-one prize this year will be a 2022 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. More than $4,000 in prizes will be raffled and anyone interested in playing are encouraged to contact the United Way at 541-882-5558.
“The campaign is off to a great start,” said Maldonado and encouraged everyone to work hard to help surpass the $507,000 goal. Beneficiaries of the United Way campaign include 16 local social service agencies including Boys and Girl Scouts, CASA, Foster Grandparents program, Klamath Crisis Center, Klamath Hospice, Klamath KID Center, Senior Citizens’ Center, The Salvation Army, SPOKES Unlimited, YMCA, Friends of the Children, Citizens for Safe Schools, Lutheran Community Services and Integral Youth Services.
Tax-deductible contributions can be sent to United Way of the Klamath Basin at 136 N. Third St., Klamath Falls, OR 97601, and 99 cents of every dollar donated stays local.